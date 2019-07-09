Vitalize Can Help You Get Your Hair And Confidence Back

If You Missed It
| 07.09.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Sybil talks to Dr. Wendy Roberts about hair loss, which she says is an issue that most of us will deal with at some point. Vitalize is a three part system that is all natural and clinically proven to be more effective than other hair regrowth systems. An actual Vitalize customer named Shuron shared her success story with the Tom Joyner Morning Show listeners.

In June of 2017 Shuron lost her job unexpectedly and became extremely stressed; which caused hair loss. She says she was sad, “jobless and hairless.” During this time she felt, “very depressed and not worthy,” she explained and knew something had to change. While watching TV she came across a Vitalize infomercial and decided to sacrifice to give it a try. To her surprise she had great results!

To see her success story and try Vitalize for yourself, visit ThinEdges.com.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Dr. Wendy Roberts , hair growth , TJMS , Vitalize , Vitalize hair system

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close