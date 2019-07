A Wisconsin man was arrested for purposely clogging toilets at his job. The man says he doesn’t know why he did it, but he did say that he, “just got a very strong urge” to do it. However, he knows what he did was wrong and he plans to pray for forgiveness everyday. He was sentenced to 150 days in jail and 3 years probation.

