CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Teen Charged With Murder Of Teen Trying To Sell Xbox

Leave a comment

A 17-year-old has been charged with fatally shooting another teenager during a robbery last month in Indiana.

According to The Chicago Sun-Times, Garry Lee Higgins is charged with murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery, attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and attempted armed robbery.

Higgins is accused of shooting 16-year-old Johnny Peluyera on June 12.

Peluyera and his father reportedly traveled to Gary from Merrillville, Indiana, to sell their Xbox to someone they contacted through an online sales app. When they arrived, two males robbed them shortly after 6 p.m.

Peluyera was sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle when he was shot during the robbery, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His father, was driving the vehicle and was not injured in the shooting, according to police.

Higgins is expected to appear in court for an initial hearing on Monday, according to reports.

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence
2 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Chicago , Garry Lee Higgins , Gun Violence , Johnny Peluyera , murder

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close