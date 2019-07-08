Man Kills Teen For Listening To Rap Music At Gas Station [Video]

News
Man Kills Teen For Listening To Rap Music At Gas Station

Arizona police say a man stabbed and killed a 17-year-old at a Circle K on the 4th of July, because he was listening to rap music.

According to Fox 10, 27-year-old Michael Adams walked into the store and stabbed Elijah Al-Amin in the neck. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Adams was arrested not far from the scene.

Adams reportedly told officers that the victim was listening to rap music and “that type of music makes him feel unsafe because he’s been attacked in the past by people who listen to rap music.”

He claimed he was trying to prevent a future attack involving the victim and admits the two never spoke.

Adams attorney told the station that he suffers from mental illness and had been previously released from jail without medication. He said his client should be admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect is currently back in jail with a bond set at $1 million. Meanwhile, a candle and balloons were laid outside of the scene of the crime.

 

One thought on "Man Kills Teen For Listening To Rap Music At Gas Station"

  1. MacDaddy on said:

    White people always want to claim that they have mental issues being untreated when they murder people(and they always get off)

    Reply

