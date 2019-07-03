Reverend Al Sharpton: How Do We Celebrate The 4th?

For a lot of people the 4th of July is a celebration of America’s freedom, but Reverend Al Sharpton says it’s different for Black people. He explains that on the 4th of July Black people look at and discuss, “what we can make America become.” While Donald Trump is looking at his tanks and giving his speech, Rev. Al will be thinking about, “who the tanks were rolling over for most of the American history” while also”making sure we’re no longer in the trail but on the rise.”

