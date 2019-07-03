La La Anthony’s Answer To What Carmelo Did For Her On Her B-Day Is Very Interesting [Video]

As you know Carmelo Anthony was spotted in the south of France last week on a boat with a woman who is not his wife, La La Anthony.

He was spotted on the boat on La La’s 36th birthday. She celebrated in New York City and Atlantic City with Kim Kardashian.

Amid all the partying and fun times, a reporter for People asked her for a comment without directly asking where Carmelo was.

“My whole family is here. My cousins, my best friends. My uncle is here, my brother is here. Atlantic City is just such an easy drive from New York, so everyone was able to just hop in the car,” she responded to People. “I love gambling, I love partying, great restaurants. … You have it all right here in the hotel, and you never have to leave.”

She gave credit to her son Kiyan for his efforts to make his mama happy.

“He gave me the nicest card, he hung out with me, balloons, flowers. He’s really a great kid, and we ended up having a really good day as well.”

She was also asked what Carmelo was able to do for her on her birthday, even though he wasn’t there in person. Her response was flat compared to what she said about her son:

“He’s overseas at Fashion Week,” she said. “He sent me some nice gifts and posted something really nice, so I was appreciative.”

And that’s that.

