La La Anthony ‘A Wreck’ After Carmelo Scandal With Mystery Woman

La La Anthony is said to be “a wreck” after photos appeared online of her husband, Carmelo, on a yacht with a curvaceous beauty, and bloggers were quick to suggest he might be cheating.

The former Knicks star has denied creeping on his wife, but a source tells Page Six that “she’s a wreck over it.”

Hours after the photos circulated, Carmelo spoke to TMZ sports and said the woman was actually on the yacht with her husband and the rest of her family. Melo claims he was there with a friend while in Europe on a “business retreat.”

The NBA star said speculation about him cheating on Lala are “affecting my family.”

“All them bloggers that’s trying to put that out there, that sh*t is not cool at all,” he says in the clip above.

“That’s not cool at all. Let that family be they family, they married,” Melo added of the woman and her family.

“The only reason i’m addressing this is because this is affecting my family now and you got me out here looking crazy. Usually I won’t address this, but I had to address this.”

“Can’t let this one slide, because this sh*t ain’t cool no more. Peace.”

On Thursday morning, La La posted — then deleted — a photo of a bloody heart with a bullet through it on Instagram.

Meanwhile, another insider confirmed that the couple, who separated in 2017 and reconciled the following year, are still together. But a different source told Page Six that La La is currently in therapy.

“She has trust issues and does not trust him fully,” said the tipster.

