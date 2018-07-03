CLOSE
Tina Turner’s Son Has Committed Suicide

There is some bad news concerning legendary soul/pop singer Tina Turner. Her oldest son, Craig Raymond Turner, has committed suicide.

According to TMZ, Craig Turner died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Studio City, CA. Authorities arrived at his place just after noon Tuesday and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Craig was born when Tina was 18 … before she married Ike Turner. Once Tina and Ike wed, Ike adopted Craig. His biological father was a saxophonist named Raymond Hill, who performed with Ike’s band.

Tina Turner, 78, currently lives in Switzerland after renouncing her U.S. citizenship. She was seen Tuesday walking the red carpet at Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week for the Giorgio Armani show.

Craig Raymond turner was in the real estate business in the San Fernando Valley. He was 59.

