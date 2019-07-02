Obamas Announce Release Date Of First Netflix Project ‘American Factory’

“American Factory” will be the first project released globally under the Obamas production deal with Netflix.

The original documentary is set to debut on the streaming giant on August 21, presented by Barack and Michelle’s Higher Ground Productions and Participant Media.

Under the terms of their Netflix deal, the Obamas will produce “scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and features” that highlight diverse voices in the entertainment industry.

“American Factory” won the Directing Award: U.S. Documentary at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Directed by Academy Award nominees Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert with Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, Jeff Reichert and Julie Parker Benello producing, the doc takes place in post-industrial Ohio, where “a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory in the husk of an abandoned General Motors plant, hiring two thousand blue-collar Americans. Early days of hope and optimism give way to setbacks as high-tech China clashes with working-class America,” per BroadwayWorld.com.

“We are honored and thrilled that Netflix and Higher Ground are teaming up to bring AMERICAN FACTORY to the world. Their energy and enthusiasm is infectious. We’re excited about the national and global conversations we believe this film can spark,” said Director Julia Reichert and Director/Producer Steven Bognar.

“We are drawn to stories that celebrate the human spirit through struggles and triumphs. Julia and Steve have made a remarkable film honoring the importance of dignity and security on the job as the global economy shifts and workers increasingly are caught in the middle,” said Higher Ground Productions’ Tonia Davis and Priya Swaminathan.

“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” Mr. Obama previously said in a statement. “That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix — we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”

Additional projects from Higher Ground Productions are expected to roll out later this year.