Method Man Is Happily Married But He Shows Big Girls Some Love [WATCH]

After the BET Awards, Black women collectively remembered Method Man’s fineness. And apparently, they haven’t been quiet at sharing their appreciation. But even before then, apparently the Wu Tang rapper has had some pull.

Unfortunately, he’s a whole married man.

On the BET blue carpet, likely before things got even crazier than they are now, Method Man discussed how he handles all of the attention. In an interview with Hip Hollywood, he shared that the attention could be too much at times.

“No, I’m not single. I’m married. I love my wife. I feel the same way the females feel getting all the attention from the guys. When it’s wanted, you love it. But when it’s not it becomes a pain in the ass sometimes.”

But I love it. Especially my big girls. Big girls, let me tell you something man—this is from the heart too— I love y’all. Y’all love and support y’all men. Don’t let nobody knock y’all off y’all hustle, body-shame you, none of that. Ya heard? Y’all got some of the prettiest feet in the game too.”

Watch below:

