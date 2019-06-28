Senator Cory Booker’s Goal Is To Make America ‘Work’ For Everyone

Senator Cory Booker is running to be the 46th President of the United States and participated in the first Democratic Debate. He says, “it was a great night” and points out that he was actually the “number one candidate googled that night.”

He caught folks attention Wednesday night when he answered a question in Spanish. He admits that he’s “still learning,” but feels “it’s so important to show respect and try to learn the language.”

His entire career he’s been working with issues and creating “national models” for the issues that Black and brown people care about. It’s important to note that he is “not new to these issues.”

Booker says American’s deserve a president with a record of getting things done and someone who “doesn’t avoid the tough fights.” He believes it’s his “lifes purpose” to fight for his community and “make this country work for everyone.”

