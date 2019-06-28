CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Ex-NYPD Officer Indicted On Murder Charge In New Orleans

Leave a comment

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former New York City police officer has been indicted on murder charges in Louisiana.

The New Orleans Advocate reports 29-year-old Gerardo Bugallo-Beret was charged Thursday with second-degree murder in the March shooting death of Tyrone Reese.

A press release from District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office says Bugallo-Beret shot 29-year-old Reese in front of an apartment building in the Treme neighborhood. Bugallo-Beret says he shot Reese in self-defense after Reese verbally threatened him. Cannizzaro’s office says Reese was unarmed.

Bugallo-Beret served as an NYPD officer from July 2014 to May 2016. He left the force after being charged with misdemeanor assault following a reported fight with a bouncer in New York City.

Bugallo-Beret faces a mandatory lifetime prison sentence if found guilty.

Celebrities That Call New Orleans Home
15 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Gerardo Bugallo-Beret , New Orleans , NYPD , Tyrone Reese

One thought on “Ex-NYPD Officer Indicted On Murder Charge In New Orleans

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close