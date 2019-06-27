DALLAS (AP) — A Texas police officer has been arrested on a murder charge after he fatally shot the driver of a pickup truck reported stolen from a Dallas suburb.
The Dallas County District Attorney’s office says a grand jury indicted Farmers Branch Officer Michael Dunn Wednesday, two weeks after he shot 35-year-old Juan Moreno.
Seagoville Capt. Steve Davis says that the 43-year-old Dunn turned himself in to the suburban department Wednesday night and was released about an hour later on a $150,000 bond.
Investigators have said Dunn shot Moreno on June 12 in northwest Dallas. Police said Dunn approached the white truck, then Moreno began to pull away and the officer opened fire.
Farmers Branch Deputy Chief Jay Siegel said the department would be issuing a statement later Thursday.
2 thoughts on “Texas Police Officer Charged With Murder In Dallas Shooting”
Being CHARGED, then being FOUND GUILTY are two separate issues.
With all of the MURDERS BY PIGS—NOT ONE OF THEM HAS BEEN FOUND GUILTY–NOT ONE OF THEM IS INCARCERATED!!!!!!!!!!!
I’m sure that Sandra Bland’s family is also still WAITING FOR JUSTICE!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Good! I hope when he is found guilty, he goes to jail for a very long time. I really hope when they release him, it’s in a horizontal position. And no, I don’t give two sh*ts about his family not having their murdering, cowardly husband and father in their lives. Finally, people with a brain are getting tired of this “shoot first, ask questions later” BS. It only takes one case moving in the right direction to finally get sensible people on board about this shoot to kill sh*t.