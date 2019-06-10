Texas Boy, 11, Killed In Drive-By Shooting While Asleep Next To Siblings At Home

A single father of seven was likely hoping to upgrade his children’s lives when the family moved to a home in Channelview, Texas, near Houston. Sadly, it proved to be just the opposite. Eleven-year-old Kamren Cassius Jones was asleep near his siblings when his residence was shot up in a drive-by.

Kareem was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Click2Houston.com. No one else was hurt.

Preliminary information indicates someone shot into the home the child was in, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said, adding that it appeared an assault rifle was used.

The shooting was reported just before 5 a.m. in the 15100 block of North Brentwood Street in east Harris County. Other children were inside the home at the time, but were not injured, he said.

Gonzalez had a strong message for the person responsible.

“To the individuals that would do this, I would just say they are cowards to shoot into a home not knowing who was in there. They shot an innocent child that was there and this is uncalled for.”

The family had only lived in the home a few months and that there had been previous reports of criminal activity at the home, the sheriff said.

Reports say Kenyatta Jones is a single father of 7 who moved into the home a few months ago. His family is not believed to be the intended target as previous occupants of the home were engaged in ‘suspicious activity.

The family has set up a GoFundMe hoping to raise money for Kamren’s funeral.

PHOTO: Jones Family/GoFundMe

