Woman Getting Death Threats After She Live-Streamed Dying Officer [Video]

The woman who live-streamed an officer’s last moments alive is speaking out about the death threats she’s been receiving since broadcasting the footage on social media.

Kashina Harper thought she was doing a good deed when she pulled out her cell phone recorded the murder of North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf.

Langsdorf, 40, was fatally shot after he responded to food market near St. Louis on June 24 for a report of a customer trying to cash a bad check, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

“He confronted this person that was trying to pass the bad check, and during that confrontation a struggle ensued… the entire incident was captured on surveillance video,” North County Police Cooperative Major Ron Martin told reporters.

Police have arrested 26-year-old Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks and charged him with the officer’s death.

“Mr. Meeks and Officer Langsdorf had a struggle on the floor. At some point, Officer Langsdorf was on top of Meeks,” Major Martin explained, but their positions changed when Meeks pulled a gun out of his waistband and hit Officer Langsdorf in the head multiple times.

“Officer Langsdorf was on the ground face down, stomach down… he pointed the gun at the back of Officer Langsdorf’s head and fired one shot,” Major Martin said.

The suspect fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

“Meeks ran, gun in hand, out of the store… assisting officers captured him and he was armed with the pistol he used to murder Officer Langsdorf,” Major Martin said.

Harper, an employee of the store, began a Facebook livestream video of the officer dying on the ground. But she told KMOV that she first tried to help before filming him.

“I got from behind the door and ran to the officer, and got on his walkie talkie. I said, ‘An officer’s been shot at 6250 Page. Please come, he’s hurt bad,” she said.

Harper said it was only after a customer stepped in to help the officer that she began filming his last moments alive, KMOV reported.

“He was still talking. I guess he ended up getting the microphone, he was like, ‘I want the microphone,’ and ended up putting in the code that he was shot,” she said.

“The only reason why I put it on Facebook was for him to get justice. I didn’t know he was going to get killed and I just wanted him to know when they take that man to trial, he knows what he did and how much pain he put this man through,” she said.

The video has since been taken down, but Harper said she has received numerous threats.

“Death threats, police cars threatening me, people I don’t even know threatening me,” Harper said. “I didn’t even know that this man had two kids and a fiancé. And people think I put it on Facebook for attention.”

She insists she posted the video for “legal reasons.”

