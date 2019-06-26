Yesterday we celebrated the life of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, on the 10th anniversary of his death. For many it was a rough day, including Sybil. She wanted to re watch This Is It but didn’t think she was emotionally ready yesterday. But, she did enjoy the tributes on the TJMS and during yoga class.
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Also On Black America Web:
One thought on “Top Of The Morning: Yesterday Was A Tough Day”
I so agree! Yesterday was extremely difficult. Hard to believe that it’s been 10 years since our King of Pop suddenly left us. My mind kept going back to exactly where I was and what I was doing when I heard devastating news 😢. Michael, you will forever be loved and missed by many. May your gentle soul forever rest in Heavenly peace. 🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽