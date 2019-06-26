Top Of The Morning: Yesterday Was A Tough Day

If You Missed It
| 06.26.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Yesterday we celebrated the life of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, on the 10th anniversary of his death. For many it was a rough day, including Sybil. She wanted to re watch This Is It but didn’t think she was emotionally ready yesterday. But, she did enjoy the tributes on the TJMS and during yoga class.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Michael Jackson , Sybil Wilkes , TJMS

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

One thought on “Top Of The Morning: Yesterday Was A Tough Day

  1. Mary Williams on said:

    I so agree! Yesterday was extremely difficult. Hard to believe that it’s been 10 years since our King of Pop suddenly left us. My mind kept going back to exactly where I was and what I was doing when I heard devastating news 😢. Michael, you will forever be loved and missed by many. May your gentle soul forever rest in Heavenly peace. 🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close