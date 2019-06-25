‘Killing Michael Jackson’ Documentary To Explore Death Of King Of Pop

June 25 marks the 10th anniversary of the death of Michael Jackson, who died at the age of 50 from an overdose of the anesthetic propofol.

His personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, was convicted of the involuntary manslaughter of MJ in 2011 and served two years in prison.

A new documentary titled “Killing Michael Jackson” explores the events surrounding the death of the pop star, but many fans are calling it yet another attempt by “the extreme media” to “discredit him” and destroy his legacy.

According to IBITimes.com, the rights to the new true-crime special were picked up by Discovery Networks International and the doc has already aired on the UK’s Quest Red.

Killing Michael Jackson

Matt Graff, managing director of Zig Zag Productions, said of the project, “We are delighted that this documentary has been picked up in territories across the world. This film focuses on the intriguing circumstances surrounding Michael Jackson’s death giving audiences a fascinating insight into the final moments of the pop star’s life and the criminal process that lead to the arrest and conviction of Dr. Conrad Murray.”

“Killing Michael Jackson” features three U.S. detectives, Orlando Martinez, Dan Myers, and Scott Smith, who were part of the original investigation into Jackson’s death, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and they reveal the complex details of the case. The documentary will also examine Jackson’s relationship with Conrad Murray.

THR reports that the documentary will “reveal in exhaustive detail the minutes running up to Jackson’s death, his actual death and the immediate aftermath through the eyes of the detectives and eyewitnesses who have never told their story on TV.”

“Killing Michael Jackson” comes months after the release of the controversial HBO doc “Leaving Neverland,” which explores claims by two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, that they were sexually abused as children by Jackson.

“Killing Michael Jackson” will air on Discovery’s international channels including the UK, Germany, Italy, and the Nordics. There is currently no information about the doc airing in the United States.

