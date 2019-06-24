Roland Martin Black Voters Matter

The 2020 Presidential election is coming up sooner than we think. As we approach the primary’s we need to begin seriously looking at and getting to know the candidates. Congressman Jim Clyburn of South Carolina gave us a chance to do just that on Friday with his fish fry.

21 Democratic candidates were in attendance and Clyburn says Sen. Kamala Harris was a crowd favorite. He says it’s important that candidates remember Black voters are “faith voters” and we don’t want to just hear their words, we “want to see” what they do. That means that Black voters want to feel important and like our issues matter.

