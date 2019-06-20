Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of Woman At Chicago Walgreens Turns Himself In

A 33-year-old man accused of fatally shooting an unarmed Black woman at a Chicago Walgreen’s turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, one week after the incident.

He is currently speaking with investigators who have not yet charged him in the shooting death of 56-year-old Sircie Varnado, a mother of five.

According to a tweet from CBS Chicago reporter Brad Edwards, Varnado’s family arrived at the station moments before the suspect arrived.

Breaking: sources tell me the suspect who shot and killed a potential Walgreens shoplifter, posing as a cop, is being questioned. It’s not the first he allegedly posed as an officer. We’re breaking it off the top at 10 @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/KQ9bS5if1u — Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) June 20, 2019

Varnado was killed on June 12, stemming from what has been reported as an alleged shoplifting incident. Varnado was approached by the store’s manager who instead of calling the police, called a friend, a former security guard, who lived in close proximity to the store.

Surveillance footage obtained by police shows the man arrived within minutes and engaged in a verbal exchange before he threw Varnado to the ground and opened fire, striking Varnado in the head. In her possession she carried five boxes of leggings and a Black t-shirt.

She was later pronounced dead at neighboring Mt. Sinai Hospital.

Varnado’s family want to know why their loved one is no longer with them and demand answers.

“She didn’t deserve to be executed like that. He could have just held her for the police. He didn’t have to shoot her in her face. She didn’t have no weapon,” said Varnado’s sister April Reed.

Last summer, the man was arrested for threatening a woman after he claimed to be a cop, CBS Chicago reports.

Walgreens has released a statement in regards to the tragic event, but a separate CBS report says the company could face legal action according to a legal analyst.