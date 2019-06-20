Meghan McCain got SUPER spicy with Joy Behar on The View this week and we weren’t sure if her temper was going to make it through the rest of the episode.
While playing “the sacrificial Republican,” Meghan was talking about Donald Trump’s little pep rally last night and Joy just wasn’t here for it. After Whoopi Goldberg tried to calm things down, things went more left…
Check it out below.
Joy seemed to take it well, but yikes.
3 thoughts on “Meghan McCain Calls ‘The View’ Co-Host A Bi**h On Live TV [VIDEO]”
hell Trump had more MoFo’s at his rally than The Hen House had audience
Ms. McCain is a STAUNCH/CONSERVATIVE REPUBLICAN–so obviously her skin is very thin when it comes to her OPINIONS and that of others.
I luv Ms. Behar –HER AND WHOOPI ALWAYS KEEP IT REAL.
Ms. McCain-IF YOU CAN’T STAND THE HEAT–LEAVE THE VIEW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
HA those 2 cackling hens Baher and Wompy didn’t have very thick skin that day Bill O’Reilly ran their asses off the stage of the view or as I like to call it “The Hen House”