Actress Bella Thorne Breaks Down Into Tears After Whoopi Goldberg Tells Her To Stop Taking Nude Photos

Meghan McCain is not the only one who is having drama with Whoopi Goldberg. Actress Bella Throne had an emotional breakdown on social media after Goldberg said on “The View” yesterday that she should not send naked photos to her boyfriend because she is a public figure.

Thorne reportedly took naked photos and she was hacked causing the photos to go public. Goldberg said yesterday on “The View,” “Once you take that picture it goes into the cloud and it’s available to any hacker who wants them. And if you don’t know that in 2019 that this is an issue, I’m sorry, your age does not — you don’t get to do that.”

Thorne had a complete emotional breakdown on social media, writing on Instagram, “Dear Whoopi, I have loved you for so long, but honestly, I’m so displeased and saddened by your response to my leak,” she wrote in a note that she uploaded on social media.

“Blaming girls for taking the photo in the first place is sick and honestly disgusting. So what? A girl can’t send her boyfriend that she misses photos of her that are sexy? Things he’s already seen? I, as a woman, should be so scared walking around my home, being on my phone, doing anything? Is that what you want our women to be like? Scared of the masses for their sexuality?? Is that what you want? I don’t.”

She also continued in several emotional videos, “Watching this interview made me feel really bad about myself.” She also has an upcoming appearance on “The View” that she wants to cancel, “I don’t really want you guys talking about your views to young girls because I would not want my daughter to learn that and I would never say that to her.”

She then went hard on Whoopi, “Shame on you, Whoopi … for putting that public opinion just out there like that for every young girl to think that they’re disgusting for even taking a photo like that. Shame on you. Saying if you take a sexy photo, then it basically deserves to get leaked like don’t be surprised at all and don’t feel sorry for yourself.”

Watch below:https://twitter.com/PopCrave/status/1141204730393366528 We will see if Goldberg will address this on “The View.”

Actress Bella Thorne Breaks Down Into Tears After Whoopi Goldberg Tells Her To Stop Taking Nude Photos was originally published on newsone.com