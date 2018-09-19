Drake Sues Model Who Accused Him Of Rape/Impregnating Her

Drake has filed a lawsuit against Layla Lace, the woman who claims he got her pregnant and made false rape allegations against him last year.

In the lawsuit filed by celeb lawyer Larry Stein, Drake says he met Lace during his Boy Meets World Tour in Manchester, England. After one of his concerts in February 2017, they hooked up at his hotel where he says “Layla also voluntarily and seemingly happily performed oral sex…,” TMZ reports.

Drake claims she snapped when he sent her home rather than taking her on tour with him.

The lawsuit also contains text messages Layla sent the superstar in the following weeks, saying how much she missed him.

Drake says she created a “fantasy relationship” with him and he didn’t have the “time or energy to respond” and that set her off he says.

In April 2017, Lace posted on Instagram claiming she was pregnant, saying, “So I guess still in this era this is the new thing that after you tell a dude you pregnant they stop answering they phone!!!”

According to the lawsuit, she then threatened to leak messages from Drake and even went on SiriusXM and announced the singer knocked her up.

The suit goes on to allege in May 2017, Layla hired a lawyer and demanded money for her alleged baby and threatened him with defamation because TMZ posted a story saying Drake had never even met her.

The suit claims Layla refused to take a paternity test and Drake says the whole thing was a scam … “There is no credible evidence of pregnancy, nor any baby, which would have been born last Fall.”

According to the lawsuit, Layla went to authorities in New York and alleged Drake had raped her during their one-night stand. Drake says her new lawyer demanded money or else they would make the rape complaint public. The case was referred to Manchester police, who interviewed Drake and ultimately cleared him.

According to Drake, Layla then demanded millions of dollars in exchange for silence.

He is now suing her for civil extortion, emotional distress, fraud, defamation, and abuse of process.

Drake is asking for unspecified damages.

