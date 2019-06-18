North Carolina Pool Bans Dreadlocks, Weaves & Baggy Pants

An outdoor recreation center in North Carolina is facing criticism after it put in place a ban on dreadlocks and weaves.

People on social media have called the center out and called the rules racist and discriminatory.

A Facebook user posted a photograph of the pool rules for the Outdoor Recreation Center in Wendell on Sunday. One rule says “no baggy pants, no dread-locks/weaves/extensions or revealing clothes will be permitted or you will be asked to leave.”

Some people on Facebook spoke out against the rule.

“Is this really allowed in Wendell!!!” Nikki Nechole Harris wrote on the Wendell NC Community Connections Facebook group.

“Definitely racial discrimination! Never will see me there!!” another user wrote.

In a Facebook post that has since been deleted, Journal Now reports, the Recreation Center said hair extensions are banned because they can get into pumping equipment, causing an “automatic shutdown of 3 days or more.”

The business says on its Facebook page that people must pay a membership fee to visit the pool.

The pool is run “with no help from the government, city or state for the past 6 years,” according to the now-deleted Facebook post.

Other social media users posted screenshots appearing to show a separate apology from the Outdoor Recreation Center.

“Due to ignorance of the meaning of the word dread-locks, ORC rules should have stated NO artificial hair,” information on the posts said.

Some people defended the recreation center and its rules.

“If you don’t like the rules then don’t go! This is a private business and it’s within their rights to make the rules,” Ann Honeycutt wrote on Facebook. “Unless you own a business of this type you can’t know what problems they have had that prompted the owners to make these rules.”

