The TJMS Remembers John McCray AKA ‘The Practice Coach’

If you’ve ever been on the Fantastic Voyage or to Tom Joyner’s Family Reunion, odds are you’ve met or at least seen John McCray. He started the practice squad and was leader who was called “the practice coach” by so many. It started in 2002 with 25 members and today the Practice Team has over 1700 members. Every year they worked out to get in shape for the cruise, and also taught people how to manage their time on the ship. McCray never missed a cruise. Today we celebrate his life. McCray passed away on Friday June 14, 2019.

