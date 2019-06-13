Hughley TV: White Supremacist Groups Should Be Called Terrorist Groups [Video]

Why are white supremacists not registered as domestic terrorist groups? Congress woman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ased a member of the FBI this question and other similar questions and he was not able to land on an answer. D.L. says this is because in the USA White Supremacy isn’t criminalized. White supremacists are able to do things like murder 9 people in a church and not be labeled as a terrorist. He takes it a step further and says instead of charging people like Roof with domestic terrorism, “they elect them. They make them policemen. They make them judges. They give them their own flag. They give them their own holidays.” Instead of holding people accountable, they’re “called president.” Their hate is why so many people have a leg up on others.

