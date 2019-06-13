DL Hughley Show
HomeDL Hughley Show

Hughley TV: White Supremacist Groups Should Be Called Terrorist Groups [Video]

Leave a comment

Why are white supremacists not registered as domestic terrorist groups? Congress woman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ased a member of the FBI this question and other similar questions and he was not able to land on an answer. D.L. says this is because in the USA White Supremacy isn’t criminalized. White supremacists are able to do things like murder 9 people in a church and not be labeled as a terrorist. He takes it a step further and says instead of charging people like Roof with domestic terrorism, “they elect them. They make them policemen. They make them judges. They give them their own flag. They give them their own holidays.” Instead of holding people accountable, they’re “called president.” Their hate is why so many people have a leg up on others.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

America , DLHS , White Supremacist

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close