CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Man Allegedly Shot 2 Women In Georgia, Kidnapped 1 Of Them, Fled To South Carolina

Leave a comment
Police officer arresting a young man at night

Susan Chiang

A Georgia man has reportedly been accused of shooting 2 women and kidnapping one of them before fleeing to South Carolina.

Ralph Jones Jr., 27, faces five felonies from the alleged string of incidents, which took place Monday, Winder police said in a news release.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports, witnesses said they heard three or four gunshots before a car had left the scene, but a 23-year-old woman had been left behind.

The woman had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to an area hospital, where her condition is unknown.

Police identified Jones as the suspect, and he was believed to have a 20-year-old woman with him that he was holding against her will, according to reports.

Jones’ vehicle was found in Oconee County, S.C., with the 20-year-old woman inside. She had a gunshot wound, and was taken to an area hospital. Her condition is also unknown. Jones was found and arrested near by.

He faces two counts of aggravated assault (family violence), two counts of aggravated battery (family violence) and one count of kidnapping. The suspect’s relation to the victims was not provided.

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence
29 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Georgia , Gun Violence , kidnapping , Ralph Jones Jr , Shooting , South Carolina

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close