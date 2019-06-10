Roland Martin Reverend Barber Uses The Bible To Back Up His Arguments

Rev. William Barber was convicted last week of trespassing charges from his 2017 protest at the General Assembly, ending a trial that pitted civil disobedience against strict enforcement of the law in North Carolina. That day 35 people were arrested he recalled. Among Those arrested were mothers who had lost children due to lack of health insurance, and people suffering from cancer without treatment.

Baber tells Roland Martin, “we quoted the bible, we read the constitution” and shared statistics of what happens when people don’t have insurance. But, apparently they felt threatened and called to have the group removed.

He says “This is bigger than North Carolina.” So, this Wednesday a group will be marching to the White House in protest of Donald Trump and his people. Barber says the bible makes mention of this exact situation in Jeremiah.

Jeremiah 20:3 “This is what the LORD says: Be fair-minded and just. Do what is right! Help those who have been robbed; rescue them from their oppressors. Quit your evil deeds! Do not mistreat foreigners, orphans, and widows. Stop murdering the innocent!”

Adding that “there’s no Scripture that supports the foolishness they’re doing.”

