John Singleton’s Family Hires Private Investigator To Look Into His Death

Even though John Singleton died after having a stroke, his family still has questions that they want answered. What happened the hours before he checked himself into the hospital is unknown, so his family has hired a private investigator to find out.

His family reportedly has no idea how he got to the hospital or who he was with. TMZ reports that there are no records of him taking an Uber or Lyft to the hospital and none of his friends took him there.

The staff at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles reportedly told his family that he came in alone. His family wants the investigator to find out what he was doing the hours before he checked himself into the hospital, who he was in contact with and if anyone knew he wasn’t feeling well and could have helped him. The mothers of his children are reportedly the ones who want more information.

Singleton was hospitalized on April 17th after returning from a trip to Costa Rica and experiencing weakness in his leg. He then fell into a coma and passed away on April 29th. He was 51.

PHOTO: AP

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE