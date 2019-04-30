Ice Cube, Regina King And Many Of Black Hollywood React To The Death Of John Singleton

John Singleton, the Oscar-nominated director and writer of such film as Boyz N The Hood, Poetic Justice, Shaft, Baby Boy and Higher Learning died Monday following complications of a stroke. He was 51.

He was taken off life support on Monday afternoon, mere days after it was revealed that he had suffered a “major stroke” and was in a coma.

“John passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends. We want to thank the amazing doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for their expert care and kindness and we again want to thank all of John’s fans, friends and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time,” the Singleton family said in a statement.

Many celebrities, filmmakers, peers and more offered condolences to Singleton as news of his health fluctuated over the course of Monday. His death was reported early Monday morning by news outlet Fox 4 and it circulated before a spokesperson said that Singleton was still in a coma on life support. His family released a joint statement hours later, announcing the decision to end life support.

“I was discovered by a master filmmaker by the name of John Singleton,” Ice Cube wrote. “He not only made me a movie star but made me a filmmaker. There are no words to express how sad I am to lose my brother, friend & mentor. He loved bring the black experience to the world. ..Us at Cannes ‘90”

See more reactions below.

