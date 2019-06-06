Laila Ali Is Working To Make Sure No Child Goes Hungry This Summer

06.06.19
17% of children in America live in food insecure households. What this means is that they have limited access to food. What many of us don’t realize is that this becomes an even bigger issue during the summer when families loose access to school meal programs.

Laila Ali says “1 in 6 kids faces hunger” and that’s why she has been working with Feeding America and Undeniably Dairy to provide food for these families.

“Kids are hungry all over the world and every little bit adds up,” she says, visit giveagallon.com to donate to kids in your community.

No kid deserves to be hungry and they need food to be at their best, “we want to make sure that all kids have a chance,” Ali says.

