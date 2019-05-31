Quanell X Says Maleah Davis’ Stepfather Admitted To Dumping Her Body In Arkansas [Video]

A month after Maleah Davis was last seen alive, Quanell X, who represented her mother, told reporters the girl’s stepfather told him the 4-year-old’s body was dumped in Arkansas.

On Friday, Quanell X, told reporters about the new information he claimed to have received from Derion Vence, the suspect in Maleah’s disappearance.

Quanell said he met with Vence, who has been behind bars since May 11, earlier in the day. Quanell also shared that Vence said Maleah’s death was an accident. He did not specify how she died.

“All I can say is he told me it was an accident, and that she is dead and where he dumped her body,” Quanell said.

Quanell didn’t say speceficlly where Maleah’s body was, only that her remains are in Arkansas.

“He said he pulled over in Arkansas, got out of the car, walked off the side of the road, and dumped her body off the side of the road,” Quanell said.

Quanell also revealed that Maleah’s body was dumped there “early on,” possibly indicating shortly after when the girl was first reported missing. The time of her death was not indicated.

When asked whether he believed Vence’s latest story, Quannel was confident this is the truth.

“I think it’s the truth. I don’t think he was lying to me. I think he was telling the truth. Many men have confessed to this type of crime,” he said.

