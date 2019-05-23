CLOSE
Houston Police Believe Maleah Davis Is Dead, Ask For Public’s Help

In a sit down interview with KHOU 11, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo unveiled a harrowing update when it comes the disappearance of four-year-old Maleah Davis.

“We already know and believe that she is dead and we need to bring her home,” Chief Acevedo told the outlet.

Houston police are still searching for Maleah who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

During a Thursday press conference Acevedo echoed his sentiment from the interview and urged the public to help investigators. Police are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who has pertinent information regarding the case.

Acevedo contends that Maleah’s stepfather Derion Vence holds the key to lead investigators to her location. Vence was arrested and charged with tampering evidence in relation to the case, however according to Acevedo, Vence is not cooperating with investigators.

“I’m sure if he really wanted to, he could tell us exactly where to find that body. That’s just an opinion based on what I know so far,” Acevedo said.

The young girl’s disappearance has captivated the nation surrounding her mysterious disappearance on May 5.  Vence originally claimed he was the victim of a kidnapping, along with Maleah and his infant son.

While the public has also condemned Maleah’s mother Brittany Bowens for leaving her daughter with her ex, Acevedo says neither of the parents are the focus of the investigation at this point.

“I really want to not focus on him, not on Ms. Davis’ mother,” Acevedo continued. “A lot of people have moved on. The media has moved on. I’m glad that you have not moved on, and we’re not going to move on until we get the final justice here and until we bring this little girl home.”

 

