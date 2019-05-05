Amber Alert Issued In Houston For 5-Year Old Abducted By Three Men

In Texas, an Amber Alert has been set in place due to a 5-year-old girl being reportedly abducted by three men.

Anyone with information on Maleah’s whereabouts is urged to contact HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. Media partners: all updates on this case will be disseminated here. #hounews pic.twitter.com/8F0PRPRgFN — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 5, 2019

The reported kidnapping of Maleah Davis took place around 9pm Saturday night. She was last seen near the 16500 block of the Southwest Freeway and Highway 6 in Sugar Land, TX near Houston.

Media Briefing on Investigation into Missing Child Maleah Davis https://t.co/ce9ZdFrWUZ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 5, 2019

Maleah’s stepfather claims that he, his two-year-old son and Maleah were abducted by three Hispanic men in their 30s driving a 2010 blue Chevrolet Crew Cab pick-up truck, according to ABC13.

At this point, authorities don’t know the motive behind the kidnapping. They also do not know the license plate of the kidnapping car used in the incident which is believed to have originated in north Houston.

PHOTO: Social Media/Family

