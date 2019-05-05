CLOSE
Amber Alert Issued In Houston For 5-Year Old Abducted By Three Men

In Texas, an Amber Alert has been set in place due to a 5-year-old girl being reportedly abducted  by three men.

The reported kidnapping of Maleah Davis took place around 9pm Saturday night. She was last seen near the 16500 block of the Southwest Freeway and Highway 6 in Sugar Land, TX near Houston.

Maleah’s stepfather claims that he, his two-year-old son and Maleah were abducted by three Hispanic men in their 30s driving a 2010 blue Chevrolet Crew Cab pick-up truck, according to ABC13.

At this point, authorities don’t know the motive behind the kidnapping. They also do not know the license plate of the kidnapping car used in the incident which is believed to have originated in north Houston.

PHOTO: Social Media/Family

  African American Woman on said:

    I have a feeling, unfortunately, this baby met her fate at the hands of someone who was supposed to protect her. Same sorry crap seems to happen every day. Stranger kidnappings are extremely rare.

