Kelly Rowland On Being Mocked For Living In Beyonce’s Shadow [Video]

Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland enjoyed a girls’ night out on Saturday at the Janet Jackson’s Metamorphosis Las Vegas residency, and were spotted singing and dancing in the crowd, PEOPLE reports.

In videos shared by fans, Beyoncé and Kelly are seen clapping along to Jackson’s 1986 hit “What Have You Done For Me Lately.” In another clip, Queen Bey sings the lyrics to Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation.”

“She was all smiles and was dancing in her seat and even standing up dancing to Janet,” an onlooker told Entertainment Tonight. “She left just before the show ended, presumably to avoid the crowds.”

Rowland, meanwhile, released an EP, “The Kelly Rowland Edition,” earlier this month, and she reportedly worked on the project with the young writers and producers at the Red Bull Studios in Los Angeles. As noted by MadmeNoire, a behind-the-scenes studio sessions video was released recently showing them collaborating on the EP. When asked about her inspiration for this latest effort, Rowland noted her frustration with always feeling second best to Beyonce.

Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland dancing at @JanetJackson's concert in Las Vegas — May 25th. 💖#MetamorphosisVegas pic.twitter.com/7rvTMhHcJk — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) May 26, 2019

“The elephant in the room for me has always been second best,” she said. “That’s actually the first time I’ve said that out loud.”

Rapper 2 Chainz mocked Kelly and Bey’s dynamic on DJ Khaled’s “You Don’t Want These Problems,” on which the raps: We the best / Khaled tried to told yah /Truuu/ You just second best /Kelly Rowland [haha I’m just playin’ babe]

In 2013, Rowland addressed her relationship with Beyonce on “Dirty Laundry,” singing:

While my sister was on stage, killing it like a motherf–ker/I was enraged, feeling it like a motherf–ker/Bird in a cage, you would never know what I was dealing with/Went our separate ways, but I was happy she was killing it/Bittersweet, she was up, I was down/No lie, I feel good for her, but what do I do now?/Forget the records, off the record, I was going through some bullsh-t/Post Survivor, she on fire, who wanna hear my bullsh-t?

Kelly has said that despite being seen living in the shadow of her bestie, their bond has only grown stronger.

“I think the people wanted those stories for years, and that’s just so sad on them because it’s not like that,” she said. “It’s so crazy, and I just think it’s so sad that we live in a world where people don’t want to see women get along and encourage and empower each other, and that’s what we do for each other.”

Hear Kelly tell it via the clip below at the 2:00 mark:

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE