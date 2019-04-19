Janet Jackson Talks About Baby Eissa’s Musical Talent & More

If You Missed It
| 04.19.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Janet Jackson can easily fill up any venue! When she performed on the 2019 Fantastic Voyage it was no different. The deck was full of screaming and dancing fans.

She told Tom Joyner that while rehearsing for the cruise she realized that “Nasty” wasn’t included in the songs she was performing and decided to take out another song to make room for it because she just knew, “I can’t leave ‘Nasty’ out!”

“Nasty” was of course a crowd-pleaser; as was every other song she performed. She performed so many songs that Tom insists she share her secret on how she manages to remember all of the dance steps! But the truth is, she has no idea. It just comes to her when she hits the stage.

Musical talent seems like it really runs in the Jackson family, even her 2-year-old son Eissa is already showing his talent. Jackson says, “he’s a singer and dancer” basically at his young age he’s already “a musician!”

Hear part one of her exclusive interview above and part two below.

Tom Joyner 1 on 1 with Janet Jackson
17 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

2019 Fantastic Voyage , Janet Jackson

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close