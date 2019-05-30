Sole Is Back After An Almost 20 Year Hiatus

Before Sole went off the grid she was known as a hardcore, award winning, female rapper. Now, after almost 20 years she’s ready to return.

Two decades is a long time to be off the scene, so you’re probably wondering what she’s been doing all that time. She told the Tom Joyner Morning Show Crew that she’s been a wellness practitioner, mystical dance teacher, yoga instructor, womb sauna practitioner, black belt in Kung Fu, Clinical Herbalist, birth doula, shakti pre natal yoga teacher, Pelvic Floor (yoni) yoga teacher; and “dedicated to raising the vibration of love on the planet.”

The past 20 years have been extremely fulfilling for her but she says there’s still more that she wants to do.

Her newest project is called Nourishing the Goddess. Which is a class focusing on an introduction to healing modalities you can use to nourish your inner Self.

Visit www.iamsole.com or www.devitribewellness.com for more information.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: