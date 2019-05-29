CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

John Gary Williams Of R&B Group The Mad Lads Dies At 73

Leave a comment

(Old Bridge Media LLC via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — John Gary Williams, the lead singer for the R&B vocal group The Mad Lads who sung “I Want Someone” and “Don’t Have to Shop Around,” has died. He was 73.

Filmmaker John Hubbell, who is working on a documentary about Williams, said on Tuesday that Williams died at his home in Memphis. The exact time and cause of his death were not known.

Williams formed the group with William Brown, Julius Green and Robert Phillips in Memphis and recorded on Stax Record’s Volt label. With Williams’ high tenor voice and the group’s soft soul harmonies, The Mad Lads had several songs on the Billboard R&B chart in the 1960s, including “I Want a Girl” and “By the Time I Get to Phoenix.”

In the middle of his recording career, Williams was drafted into military service and served in the Vietnam War. Williams also recorded as a solo artist in the 1970s.

The Faces Of New School R&B
21 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

John Gary Williams , The Mad Lads

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close