The Faces Of New School R&B

1. H.E.R

Made it to the @BRITs. 🇬🇧 #BRITs

2. Focus- H.E.R

3. Leon Bridges

4. Leon Bridges – If It Feels Good

5. Bryson Tiller

6. Bryson Tiller – Run Me Dry

7. Queen Naija

profiling

8. Queen Naija- Medicine

9. Ella Mai

10. Ella Mai-Trip

11. Kehlani

12. Kehlani- Nights Like This

13. Khalid

14. Khalid- Location

15. Nomani

16. Khalid & Normani- Love Lies

17. Summer Walker- Girls Need Love

18. 6lack

19. 6lack- Switch

20. Daniel Caesar

📸@aaronwynia

21. Daniel Caesar- Get You

