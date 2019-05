How To Handle Your Seasonal Allergies

SEASONAL ALLERGIES DURING THE ALLERGY SEASON

Q: WHAT CAUSES ALLERGY SYMPTOMS OR ALLERGIC REACTIONS?

A: ANTIBODIES OR IgE IMMUNE CELLS CAUSE YOUR BODY TO DEVELOP ALLERGIC REACTIONS.

Q: WHAT IS POLLEN FOOD ALLERGY SYNDROME?

A: POLLEN FOOD ALLERGY SYNDROME IS ALLERGIC REACTIONS THAT CAN OCCUR EITHER IN THE ORAL AND PHARYNGEAL AREA THAT RESULTS FROM REACTIONS FROM THE PROTEINS THAT ARE FOUND IN POLLEN CORSS-REACT TO THE PROTEINS FOUND IN FRUITS AND VEGETABLES.

Q: HOW ARE ALLERGIES DIAGNOSED?

A: ALLERGIES ARE DIAGNOSED BY TAKING A COMPLETE MEDICAL HISTORY, THEN DOING EITHER SKIN PRICK TESTING OR BLOOD TESTING.

Q: SEASONAL ALLERGY SYMPTOMS ARE OFTEN VERY SIMILAR TO A COLD. HOW CAN YOU KNOW THE DIFFERENCE?

A: TYPICALLY ALLERGY SYMPTOMS CAN GET BETTER WITH ANTIHISTAMINES, IT IS EASIER FOR PEOPLE WITH ALLERGIES TO GET A COLD.

Q: IS IT POSSIBLE TO HAVE YEAR ROUND ALLERGIES, IF SO HOW CAN ALLERGY SUFFERS GET RELIEF?

A: YES IT IS POSSIBLE TO HAVE YEAR ROUND ALLERGIES. FOR RELIEF, Avoid High Pollen, and check pollen counts. In spring and summer, during tree and grass pollen season, levels are highest in the evening. During Late summer and fall, Pollen is Highest in the Morning. Take a shower, wash your hair, and change clothing after working or playing outdoors. TAKE ANTIHISTAMINES IF ENVIRONEMNTAL CONTROLS DO NOT WORK.

Q: DO PEOPLE OUTGROW ALLERGIES?

A: SOMETIMES. ALLERGY GET BETTER DURING PUBERTY FOR MEN AND WOMEN, BU MAY WORSEN INTO LATE ADULTHOOD

Q: IF AN ALLERGY GOES UNTREATED CAN OTHER PROBLEMS DEVELOP?

A: YES. ASTHMA, ECZEMA, FOOD ALLERGY, GERD OR ALLERGIC GASTRONETERITIS, OBESITY, SINUS INFECTIONS,

Q: IF SYMPTOMS WORSEN, SHOULD I CALL MY ALLERGIST OR GO TO THE EMERGENCY ROOM ?

A: FOR MILD TO MODERATE EXACERBATIONS GO TO ALLERGY DOCTOR.FOR LIFE-THREATENING SYMPTOMS GO TO THE EMERGENCY ROOM.

Q: WHAT TREATMENT OPTIONS ARE AVAILABLE FOR ALLERGIES?

A: ALLERGY SHOTS, IMMUNOTHERAPY, ANTIHSITAMINES, ORAL IMMUNOTHERAPY, SUBLINGUAL DROPS

Q: FOR THOSE WITH SEVERE ALLERGIES, WILL INSURANCE COVER THE COST OF THE MEDICATION??

A: TYPICALLY, BUT IT DEPENDS ON YOUR INSURANCE PLAN

Q: HAS CLIMATE CHANGE CAUSED A CHANGE IN POLLEN LEVELS?

A: YES. IT IS POSULATED THAT CLIMATE CHANGE HAS WORSENED ALLERGIES

Q: IS THERE ANYTHING PEOPLE CAN CHANGE IN THEIR LIFESTYLE TO PREVENT ALLERGY SYMPTOMS?

A: YES. TRY NOT TO EAT ULTROPROCESSED FOODS. WASH LINENS WEEKLY IF POSSIBLE. CHANGE YOUR AIR FILTERS MONTHLY IF IN THE WALL AND EVERY FOUR MONTHS IN THE CEILING.

Q: HOW OFTEN SHOULD YOU VISIT AN ALLERGIST?

A: AT LEAST TWICE A YEAR

Q: HOW AFFECTIVE ARE ALLERGY SHOTS?

A: ALLERGY SHOTS IF DONE CORRECTLY AND OPTIMALLY 90-93%.

