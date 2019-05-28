‘Jasmine Can Just Go by Herself’: 4-Year-Old Calls Out Disney’s ‘Aladdin’

Disney’s Aladdin remake brought in $113 million this Memorial Day weekend, according to the Hollywood Reporter. But despite a new, more progressive Princess Jasmine, for one 4-year-old, the plot still has one major issue.

“She has to go by herself…Jasmine needs to go see the world by herself, because Aladdin needs to just stay there, and Jasmine can just go by herself,” mini social media maven Madison Jade proclaims from her car seat, in a video filmed and posted to Instagram by mom Janess Strickland.

Pointing out the obvious, there isn’t realistically enough room on the magic carpet for Jasmine and Aladdin to travel comfortably and safely; Madison was adamant that no escort is required for a woman to have adventures.

“You don’t need a boy to take you to see the whole world,” she declares.

Amen, little one.

