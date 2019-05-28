Huggy Lowdown: ‘Call The Law’

| 05.28.19
Over the weekend Huggy, Chris Paul and Chris’ wife Rachel decided to drive over 10 hours to their show in Atlanta. The number of bathroom stops they made was pretty high so Huggy used this number to assume that they must be getting older. At one gas station they stopped at, a white guy took off running and the Gas station attendant ran after him and yelled something Huggy thought was only said in movies; “call the law.” So that’s his new favorite phrase.

