Ciara Accepted To Harvard’s Business Of Entertainment, Media And Sports Program

Following the release of her seventh studio album, “Beauty Marks” on May 10, Ciara has announced that she’s headed to Harvard!

CiCi was recently accepted into Harvard’s Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program, PEOPLE reports.

This specific program is a “selective process based on … professional achievement and organizational responsibilities,” according to Harvard Business School’s website.

Students in the program learn how to “develop and execute more effective business strategies,” “debate and analyze the business and technology trends that are redefining the industry” and “learn how to launch and manage creative products and portfolios more strategically.”

Meanwhile, Ciara recently launched a production company, Why Not You Productions, with her husband Russell Wilson to develop film, TV and digital content.

“While we work in different fields in our day-to-day, we are excited to come together to collaborate and create stories that we hope will touch people’s lives,” said Wilson and Ciara in a joint statement. “We are both storytellers at heart and we want to be able to share stories that uplift people and inspire others to create positive change. That’s ultimately what we want this company to represent.”

The “Level Up” singer also runs her own entertainment company and record label, Beauty Marks Entertainment (BME), while Wilson heads West2East Empire (W2E), a brand management/creative content/production company.

Wilson made headlines last month when he signed a four-year, $140 million extension with the Seattle Seahawks that includes a $65 million signing bonus — making him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

