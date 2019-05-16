Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Ciara Reveals The Prayer She Prayed That Led Her To Russell Wilson [Video]

Leave a comment
The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason Merritt/TERM / Getty

Ciara and Russell Wilson are no doubt #couplegoals…and every other hashtag you can think of that symbolizes the epitome of Black love and fortune.

After a failed relationship with rapper Future, Ciara found herself reevaluating herself and doing some much-needed self-reflection. She began to pray for “discernment” and “wisdom” and eventually prayed for a God-fearing man to come into her life. One who loved children, because she had a son. A man who is “wordly,” who could edify her desire to travel.

Then she met Russell and at that very moment, she knew he was the one for her. “It was a calm feeling all over my body,” she recalled during an interview with Angie Martinez to promote her recently released album Beauty Marks.

“My husband and my kids make my world go round,” she said when asked which of all her successes mean the most to her.

“One of the most challenging times of my life, it was new for me, was obviously being a single mom. It wasn’t something I expected at the time.” She first likened the situation to a “scar” until realizing it was a “beauty mark.”

Watch the full interview, below:

20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say ‘Aww’
19 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Ciara Reveals The Prayer She Prayed That Led Her To Russell Wilson [Video] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

bae , Ciara , Ciara and Russell Wilson , Marriage , Relationship goals , Russell Wilson

One thought on “Ciara Reveals The Prayer She Prayed That Led Her To Russell Wilson [Video]

  1. jose on said:

    Here come all the future stans.
    ᴍʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ᴘᴀʏᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs ғᴏʀ 𝟷𝟻𝟶𝟶𝟶 ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀs… ᴀʟʟ ɪ ᴅɪᴅ ᴡᴀs sɪᴍᴘʟᴇ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ ᴡᴏʀᴋ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴄᴏᴍғᴏʀᴛ ᴀᴛ ʜᴏᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ 𝟹-𝟺 ʜᴏᴜʀs/ᴅᴀʏ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ɪ ɢᴏᴛ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴛʜɪs ᴀɢᴇɴᴄʏ ɪ ᴅɪsᴄᴏᴠᴇʀᴇᴅ ᴏᴠᴇʀ ᴛʜᴇ ɪɴᴛᴇʀɴᴇᴛ ᴀɴᴅ ᴛʜᴇʏ ᴘᴀɪᴅ ᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ ɪᴛ 𝟿𝟻-𝟻𝟶𝟶 ʙᴜᴄᴋs ᴇᴠᴇʀʏ ʜᴏᴜʀ… ᴛʀʏ ɪᴛ ʏᴏᴜʀsᴇʟғ . See More

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close