Puma Will Continue Nipsey Hussle Line; Daughter’s Mother Ordered To AA

Puma has announced it will honor Nipsey Hussle with a posthumous collection. The news came from Puma exec Adam Petrick during his chat with G-Eazy at the Wall Street Journal’s “Future of Everything Festival” in NYC.

“The concept of working with Nipsey just made sense,” Petrick stated.

Hussle and the shoe company had a business relationship prior to his murder. The Puma executive added that the two entities still had unfinished business and that the company will continue to release product that he was associated with.

“We had a lot of things that were coming, and hopefully a lot of things we will still do with his estate. We’ll work with his family and we’ll support his kids,” Petrick revealed.

Meanwhile, The Blast reports that “Nipsey’s brother, Blacc Sam, needed to assume immediate control over his brother’s estate and mentioned there were some lucrative business deals in the works. He didn’t name Puma, but it’s clear a deal with the apparel company could mean huge money down the line for Nipsey’s estate.”

According to Petrick, Puma will become involved in the late rapper’s charity programs and trying to further the work Nipsey was doing in the community of South L.A. and Crenshaw.

In related news, Nipsey Hussle’s baby mama,Tanisha Foster, has a drinking problem and a judge has ordered to begin attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

Foster, the mother of Nipsey’s 10-year-old daughter Emani, appeared in court Thursday on a bench warrant for skipping a DUI hearing on May 15.

According to The Blast the judge revoked Tanisha’s 2017 probation for bypassing her DUI classes. She faces jail time for violating the terms of her probation. But the judge showed her some leniency.

Earlier this week, a judge granted custody of Nipsey and Tanisha’s minor daughter to his sister Samantha Smith, who earlier filed a petition to become the child’s legal guardian.

But the courts typically favor the mother in child custody cases – unless the mother is a hopeless case. The court may deem her an unfit mother and terminate her parental rights for good.

Tanisha also has two teenagers from previous relationships.

