Nipsey Hussle’s Sister Retains Temporary Custody Of His Daughter

The month-long guardianship fight over Nipsey Hussle’s 10-year-old daughter Emani has a new development, according to TMZ.

After filing for guardianship papers for her niece in April, Hussle’s sister Samantha Smith was awarded temporary custody on Monday. The ruling comes after Smith was denied temporary custody in late April.

Smith and Emani’s mother, Tanisha Foster, appeared in court, where a judge decided that Emani would remain with Smith until the next hearing which is scheduled in July.

Foster was not happy with the decision and shared her thoughts with TMZ cameras while leaving the courtroom.

“I’m pissed off. God bless,” Foster said.

Foster’s lawyer, Larry Lewellyn, told the outlet that she was working to secure a visitation schedule so that Foster could see her daughter on a regular basis.

The news comes days after Los Angeles police officials issued a warrant for Foster after she failed to appear in court over a pending DUI 2017 charge.

Unfortunately the warrant did not help Foster combat allegations from Hussle’s family who claim Foster is not fit to take care of Emani.

In her original petition to the court Smith wrote that by filing for guardianship, she wanted to “ensure the continued stability for Emani and ensure that she will be able to maintain her current and ongoing relationship.”

The filing was backed by Hussle’s older brother Samiel “Black Samm” Asghedom, and father, Dawit Asghedom.

Monday’s hearing was scheduled as a follow-up from last week when Foster shed tears after seeing her daughter, who she reportedly had not seen in months. The presiding judge gave the two over 20 minutes together to reconnect.

Hussle and Foster dated for several years and have one child together. Foster also has two other children from another relationship. At the time of his death, Hussle was in a five-year relationship with actress Lauren London, whom he shares a two-year old son, Kross.

Hussle’s daughter has been living with his family since his untimely death where he was shot and killed outside of his L.A. based store, The Marathon, on March 31. PHOTO: AP HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

