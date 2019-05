Donald Trump canceled the release of the Harriet Tubman $20 Bill. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced that the new bill will not be released in 2020. He says it’s being pushed back until Trump leaves office due to concerns over counterfeiting. Chris Paul believes it’s just Trump being racist as usual. The Bill’s new expected release date is 2028.

