Wendy Williams’ Son, Kevin Hunter Jr. Arrested After Fight With Father

We’ve now got more info on what went down between Wendy Williams‘ estranged husband, Kevin Hunter and their 18-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

Kevin Senior and Jr. got into it early Wednesday morning and Jr. ended up getting arrested for assault. However, Sr. says he’s not interested in filing charges.

“I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally,” Kevin Hunter told TMZ. “Things are not always how they appear.”

Apparently, the source of the friction between the two was because Kevin Sr. has been urging his son for a long time to carve his own path to success. Well, things bubbled over Tuesday night when the conversation continued, and Sr. told Jr. he needed to work hard on his own and without Wendy’s handouts.

We’re told the incident went down at a store parking lot near the family home in New Jersey. Sources connected to the family tell TMZ, Wendy took 18-year-old Kevin Jr. to the home … he was there to pick something up. Wendy left and was coming back a short time later to pick him up.

We’re told Kevin Jr. did not know his dad was in the house, but we’re told everything was cool between them and they ended up going to a store together just after midnight.

We’re told … in the store parking lot, they got into an argument over Kevin’s demand for spousal support. Kevin Sr. then launched and claimed Wendy was “brainwashing” their son against him.

Our sources say it got physical when Kevin Sr. allegedly put his son in a headlock, and we’re told Kevin Jr. punched him in the nose to break the hold.

