Offset Compares Anti-Abortion Laws To ‘Slavery’; Says He’s Not Proud ‘To Be An American’

Migos rapper Offset has publicly slammed House Bill 314, also known as the Alabama Human Life Protection Act.

The legislation bans all abortions in the state, with no exceptions for victims of rape or incest. The law was signed by Republican Gov. Kay Ivey last week, and allows women to terminate a pregnancy only if her life is at risk, Complex reports.

“You just aborted the state of Alabama with your rhetoric with this bill,” said Democratic Sen. Bobby Singleton, on the floor after the rape and incest exception was voted down.

A day after Ivey signed the bill, the Missouri Senate also issued an abortion ban, passing a bill that would prohibit abortions eight weeks into a woman’s pregnancy.

New laws is slavory

To force a rape victim to keep a child is SLAVORY IM NOT PROUD TO SAY IM FROM AMERICA!!! — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) May 18, 2019

“All who care about women should be alarmed by the callousness and extremism of politicians who seek to deny women the ability to make decisions about their reproductive health and lives,” Nancy Northup, President and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement. “Alabama’s criminal abortion ban, and all other affronts to Roe v. Wade, will be challenged and blocked in the courts.”

Alabama’s bill classifies abortions as a Class A felony and physicians who perform, or attempt to perform, the procedure face up to 99 years in prison.

I miss spelled the word from anger sorry yal smh — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) May 18, 2019

“Today, I signed into law the Alabama Human Life Protection Act,” Ivey wrote in a statement. “To the bill’s many supporters, this legislation stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians’ deeply held belief that every life is precious & that every life is a sacred gift from God.”

But Offset compared the ban to slavery, and he joins a growing list of celebrities, women’s rights advocates and politicians who have hit up social media to slam Alabama and Missouri.

“To force a rape victim to keep a child is [SLAVERY] IM NOT PROUD TO SAY IM FROM AMERICA!!!” he wrote on Twitter, but he misspelled “slavery” (see his Twitter posts above).

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE