CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Migos Rapper Offset Wanted After Atlanta Target Incident

Leave a comment

Rapper Offset is reportedly facing a charge of criminal damage to property after a recent incident that took place at an Atlanta area Target.

According to Channel 2 Action News, Sandy Springs police have issued an arrest warrant for the Migos member, whose real name is Kiari Cephus. The rapper reportedly smacked a cellphone out of a fan’s hands while the fan was recording him while he was checking out.

The fan said, “What up, Offset?” to which Offset responded, “Get the f*** out of my face.”  He then smacked the phone away and caused it to fall to the ground and break, shattering the screen.

The entire incident was caught on cellphone the video obtained by Channel 2 Action News. Target cash registers can be seen in the background.

Hip Hop Firsts: 10 Rappers That Made History
10 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Assault , Atlanta , offset , Warrent

One thought on “Migos Rapper Offset Wanted After Atlanta Target Incident

  1. Passing Through!! on said:

    I completely understand Offset’s anger I feel like that’s a violation of privacy recordings someone without their consent, but he should have been smarter about the way he handled the situation. The fan provoked him definitely set him up. Offset should countersue him for harrassment and invasion of privacy.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close