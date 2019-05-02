Migos Rapper Offset Wanted After Atlanta Target Incident

Rapper Offset is reportedly facing a charge of criminal damage to property after a recent incident that took place at an Atlanta area Target.
According to Channel 2 Action News, Sandy Springs police have issued an arrest warrant for the Migos member, whose real name is Kiari Cephus. The rapper reportedly smacked a cellphone out of a fan’s hands while the fan was recording him while he was checking out.
The fan said, “What up, Offset?” to which Offset responded, “Get the f*** out of my face.” He then smacked the phone away and caused it to fall to the ground and break, shattering the screen.
The entire incident was caught on cellphone the video obtained by Channel 2 Action News. Target cash registers can be seen in the background.
I completely understand Offset’s anger I feel like that’s a violation of privacy recordings someone without their consent, but he should have been smarter about the way he handled the situation. The fan provoked him definitely set him up. Offset should countersue him for harrassment and invasion of privacy.