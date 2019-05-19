CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Chilli & T-Boz Say They’ve Turned Down RHOA Multiple Times [WATCH]

Leave a comment
Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins (L), Rozonda 'Chilli' Thoma

Source: DON EMMERT / Getty

Andy Cohen and company apparently wanted two ATL all-stars on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Chilli and T-Boz of TLC recently revealed that the producers of RHOA offered them peaches MULTIPLE times.

The duo appeared on Entertainment Tonight and said that they’ve both turned down offers with the Bravo reality show. According to T-Boz, she’s declined FOUR times:

“I did [a cameo] for Kandi [Burruss] one time,” said T-Boz. “This is the thing, I don’t play like that. Like, I’m not arguing, I’m too old to be arguing and first of all, I don’t argue with nobody I don’t care about. If I care about you, I will take the time to do this. But I’m not arguing with no grown women. I’ll end up going to jail for real. Like, I don’t do that.”

“And I wouldn’t be able to bail her out because I would be right there with her,” Chilli joked.

Chilli also gave a resounding “hell no” when asked if she’d reconsider turning down RHOA’s offer.

 

Would you tune in to see T-Boz and Chilli on RHOA? We could definitely see them kicking it with their homegirl Kandi.

Source: Bossip.com

 HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Your Favorite 90s Celebs On Instagram
26 photos

Chilli & T-Boz Say They’ve Turned Down RHOA Multiple Times [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

chilli , Girl Groups , Real Housewives Of Atlanta , reality TV shows , T-BOZ , TLC

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close